Three People Injured In Sunday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon. Reports indicate that Francisco Jimenez was traveling south on State Road 101 in DeKalb County when 46-year-old Jessica Warren was traveling west on State Route 8 when Jimenez failed to yield a stop sign and crossed into Warren’s path causing the two to collide and cause Jimenez to flip on his side. Jimenez, along with two passengers were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center and are listed in stable condition. Warren was not injured in the crash. Further details in the incident remain under investigation.