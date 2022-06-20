Three People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In DeKalb County Monday Morning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A three car crash in DeKalb County injured several people early Monday morning. The crash happened at the junction of State Road 8, State Road 1, and County Road 63 at around 4:30 A.M. Monday where 44-year-old Stephani Emenhiser of Spencerville is reported to have failed to yield for an unknown reason as a second vehicle driven by 38-year-old Jacob Akerman of Hicksville, Ohio pushed Emenhiser into the intersection and then collided with a third vehicle driven by 39-year-old Darryl Eicher, Jr. of Butler. Emenhiser overturned onto Eicher, Jr. before coming to a rest. All three drivers were transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Emenhiser and Akerman were listed in critical condition while Eicher was listed in serious condition.