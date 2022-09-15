Three New Merchants Announced For Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Union Street Market announced that the three new vendors will open at Electric Works when the market opens this year. According to a news release, the merchants are Grabill Amish Pastries, Grabill Amish Deli and Herculean Meal Prep. The first two come from the owners of the Country Store in Grabill. The pastry store will serve “fresh-baked breads, handmade donuts and pastries,” along with Amish noodles, while the deli will offer Amish potato salad, sandwiches and sliced meats and cheeses. Herculean Meal Prep, which already has one store in Fort Wayne and two in Indianapolis, will open a new location at Electric Works. The three new businesses bring the market to a total of 18, seven shy of its goal of 25.