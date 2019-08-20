Three men face solicitation charges in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three men from Northeast Indiana are facing felony child solicitation charges after trying to meet with a 14-year-old girl that they met on the internet.

When the men showed up to meet the 14-year-old, they were instead greeted by a Garrett police officer.

Brandon Shirk of Garrett, Bryson C. Greer of Ashley, and Donald Stafford of Freemont each contacted this girl on a Facebook account and continued to pursue her after she informed them that she was 14-years-old. According to DeKalb County court documents, when the girl informed Shirk of her age, he asked her if she was a cop.

The men asked for photographs of the girl, according to the Journal Gazette. Stafford sent her a naked picture of himself and Greer sent three sexually based images.

Each man had made plans to meet with the girl to have sex with her and also agreed to bring condoms.

Court documents say that Greer had used Kane Jonny Johnson as an alias and had received a ride from his mother to meet with the girl. Stafford drove a half-hour to meet with the girl and arrived alone. Shirk also showed up to the meeting by himself.

In addition to the child solicitation charge, Stafford has also been charged with a misdemeanor driving violation.

Shirk also faces additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.