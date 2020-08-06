UPDATED: SAC will not allow spectators at sporting events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Summit Athletic Conference will not allow spectators at sporting events through the end of August.

Fans will not be allowed in the stands for soccer, cheerleading, cross country, football, tennis, unified flag and volleyball now though Aug. 31. Information on tickets is expected to be released soon. Only essential personnel are allowed.

Step two of the plan assumes that large gatherings are allowed, and in that case, parents or guardians only would be allowed in the stands with face coverings required and social distancing from Sept. 1-13.

Senior passes, athletic passes and SAC passes are suspended.

Step three would be Sept. 14 on, with the plan for that to be determined.