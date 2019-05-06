Three killed, two injured in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were killed and two were injured in a Steuben County crash on Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office were called to Old 27 at CR 800 S at around 11:35. Officers say a woman driving a gold 2002 Dodge Intrepid failed to yield the right of way to a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a loaded trailer traveling on 800 S.

Rhiannon Momenee, 6 of Montpelier, Ohio, was a rear passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Madelyn Bittle, 18 months of Montpelier, was also a rear passenger and was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later died, and Stephanie D. Hogan, 25 of Auburn, was another rear passenger who was ejected and taken by ambulance in critical condition and later died at PRMC.

The driver of the Dodge Intrepid, also from Montpelier, was taken by ambulance to PRMC in critical condition. The passenger from Bryan, Ohio, was taken to PRMC with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck from Harlan was not hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.