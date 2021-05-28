Three killed in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Old Road 30 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Old Road 30, east of State Road 13, in Washington Township at 3:39pm after a 2014 Nissan Maxima that had been eastbound tried to pass a motorcycle and ended up colliding head-on with a westbound 2016 Kia Sportage, driven by 66-year-old Teressa Johnson of Warsaw.

The Maxima ended up bursting into flames.

Johnson, her passenger 43-year-old Amanda Johnson of Warsaw, and the driver of the Maxima all died at the scene. The identity of the Maxima’s driver has not yet been released.