DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): Three people were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Delaware County.

Firefighters were called to the area of County Road 800 West and State Road 332, just east of I-69, at around 2 a.m. The Delaware County Coroner’s office says a teen girl and her grandparents died in the fire.

Investigators say there were two wood-burning stoves inside the house, but have not confirmed that’s how the fire started.