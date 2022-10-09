Three injured in wrong way crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.

The driver of the SUV was pinned along with the passenger in the van.

Three women were taken to the hospital. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, while the passenger and driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.