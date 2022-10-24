Three injured in southeast Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, three vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of Hanna Street, Paulding Road, and Decatur Road.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police believe a car traveling westbound on Paulding Road ran a red light and sideswiped a truck that was southbound on Decatur Road. Another pickup that was stopped at the light going east on Paulding Road was also involved in the crash.

Two people in the car were taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver of the truck that was sideswiped was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.