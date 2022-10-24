One dead in Monday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash.

Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.

The drivers of the car and pickup, in addition to a passenger were transported to a local hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Coroner’s office will release the name of the victim at a later time.