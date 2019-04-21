Three injured after crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people are injured following a crash in DeKalb County Saturday night.

Police were called to County Road 40 at State Road 1 around 7:45 p.m. on reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on SR 1 near the CR 40 intersection. A Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on CR 40.

Witnesses report the Colorado disregarded the stop sign when approaching the intersection, striking the Silverado.

The driver of the Colorado is listed in stable condition with head injuries, while the 16-year-old passenger is currently listed in critical condition with internal and head injuries.

The driver of the Silverado is listed in stable condition with back pain.

Both cars were totaled.