Three indicted for armed robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people have been charged for two armed robberies that occurred last December.

Quran Waterford, Gary McCaleb and Mandell Strawter were all charged according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The indictment stems from two incidents: one at B&H Firearms on December 5 and another at the T-Mobile Store on December 13.

The trio is charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Waterford and McCaleb are also charged with being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.