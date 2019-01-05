Three hurt in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

This was at Ferguson and Anthony Blvd. at around 2:30 p.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies say one of the motorcycles in a group had an issue and went into the guardrail, spun and then took out another motorcycle.

One rider was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while two others were taken by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available at this time.