Three hurt in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County last night.

Police were called to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 427 at about 7:25pm after a Mishawaka man driving a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan didn’t stop at the intersection and hit a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by a man from Fort Wayne.

The van spun into a ditch, while a woman in the Sebring had to be freed by firefighters using the “jaws of life.”

All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.