Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life.

Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming in at number 48, up 25 spots from last year’s list. The Indianapolis metro area is ranked number 63, climbing three spots. South Bend comes in at number 70, up 18 positions from last year.

While commenting about Fort Wayne, the publication said, “Fort Wayne has fared better than many of its Rust Belt region counterparts after losing many manufacturing jobs in the 1980s. Advanced manufacturing continues to play a large role in the region. Fort Wayne is undergoing a long-term revitalization with new living options and economic development projects centered downtown and the riverfront area. Older neighborhoods are also just beginning to see a return of younger residents wanting to live closer to downtown rather than in the suburbs…”

Likewise, South Bend also saw a population drop in the 80s, however the publication says parts of the area are on the rebound. “South Bend’s downtown, on the scenic St. Joseph River, has undergone revitalization in recent years, bringing new apartments and condos that are attracting young professionals and empty nesters, as well as new bars and restaurants.”

U.S. News says the list is determined in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a place to live.

The methodology also factors in data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, Sharecare, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.

“Much of the shakeup we see at the top of this year’s ranking is a result of changing preferences,” said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News. “People moving across the country today are putting more emphasis on affordability and quality of life than on the job market, which in many ways takes a back seat as remote work options have become more standard.”

The top city on the list is Huntsville, Alabama, followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado, Green Bay, Wisconsin at number three, and Boulder, Colorado at number 4. Boulder slid from the top spot because of, in part, catastrophic wildfires. The publication included air quality as a factor in this year’s list.

Click here to view the full list.