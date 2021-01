FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An adult and two children escaped from a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to a home at the corner of Adams and Manford Streets at 3:46pm to find the house fully engulfed. Everyone had already managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire was declared “under control” about 45 minutes later, suffering heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.