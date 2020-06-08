Three Decatur Residents die in fatal crash

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police investigated a mid-afternoon traffic crash that left four people dead, three of them residents of Decatur.

Troopers from the Pendleton Post were called to a crash on Nine Mile Road, south of Richmond at about 3:30 this afternoon. Upon arrival, they found two vehicles that had hit head on.

Investigators say that a Ford Fusion, driven by 23 year old Savanna Kinder was southbound when she drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected, crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a Mercedes-Benz that was northbound head on. The driver of the Mercedes, 20 year old Connor Bright of Decatur along with a back seat passenger, 21 Jordan Fuelling, also of Decatur were declared dead at the scene, along with Savanna Kinder. A third passenger in Bright’s vehicle, 20 year old Trevor Ortiz was transported to a local hospital where he died just after arrival.

All occupants were said to be wearing safety belts. Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor.