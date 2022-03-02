Three companies submit bids for next Fort Wayne solid waste contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three companies have submitted bids for the City of Fort Wayne’s next solid waste services contract to replace embattled Red River Waste Solutions.

Waste Management of Indiana, GFL Environmental USA and Republic Services of Indiana all submitted bids after the electronic bidding process opened on Wednesday.

The companies bid on the following items:

Base bid – cart limit trash collection and recycling collection

Alternate bid #1 – cart limit plus three bags of trash collection and recycling collection

Alternate bid #2 – unlimited trash collection and recycling collection

Additional trash cart collection

Republic’s bids came in at a unit price of $11.28, $12.05, $18.90 and $5 for the four bid items, Waste Management’s offer was $11.56, $13.57, $25.07, $6.94, and GFL bid $9.60, $10.75, $11.15 and $1.50.

Bid specifications include requirements that the provider had experience working in the same size and geographic locations (snow, ice) and alley and curbside pickup in a city the size of Fort Wayne, ability to share resources from adjacent contracts and the hiring of existing personnel.

Approvals are projected to be completed by April, with the next contractor starting on July 1.