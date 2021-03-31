Three charged in sex-for-money, child trafficking scheme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Ossian residents are facing child sex trafficking charges.

According to the Journal Gazette, 39-year-old Brooke Thompson, her son, 22-year-old Caleb Thompson, and 19-year-old Ridge Borne are all accused of numerous charges, including trying to extort money from a Fort Wayne businessman after she administered two “sexual massages” and hiring a 16-year-old girl to meet men for sex and then threaten to call the police if they didn’t pay the group afterward.

According to court documents, this all took place between 2019 and April 2020. Police first learned of the situation after one of Brooke Thompson’s clients came forward, saying he had begun to fear for his life, after she claimed to know of an underage girl he had sex with and threatened to extort him unless he paid for her silence, with Caleb Thompson later threatening to shoot him if he didn’t pay.

The three were caught after the FWPD sent a text message to Caleb Thompson, pretending to be the client, asking for payment details. After her arrest, Brooke Thompson reportedly told police of the 16-year-old and the other men that had been targeted.

None of the men caught up in the scheme were named or charged. The 16-year-old was also not identified.

Brooke Thompson faces charges of promotion of child sexual trafficking, corrupt business influence, misdemeanor intimidation, prostitution, and promoting prostitution.

Caleb Thomspon has been charged with promoting prostitution, promotion of child sexual trafficking, intimidation, and corrupt business influence.

Borne has been charged with promoting prostitution, promotion of child sexual trafficking, possession of marijuana, and corrupt business influence.