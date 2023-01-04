Three arrested in connection to Tuesday night homicide case; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition.

Police responded to the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Rapheal Brown, 23, Rashun Carter, 31, and Swanyea Taylor, 23, were all arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail. They are each facing charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as Jocelyn M. Bolf, 18, of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and her manner of death a homicide.

It marks the first homicide of 2023 for Fort Wayne and Allen County.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.