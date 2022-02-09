Three arrested in connection to gas station robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to a Tuesday morning gas station robbery.

Fort Wayne Police say the trio entered the Circle K gas station at 3730 Engle Road at 2:07 a.m. wearing masks. One of the men was allegedly armed with a hand gun, and they proceeded to rob the store.

Officials add that a vehicle associated with other armed robberies of local convenience stores and businesses from the previous weekend was found in the Winchester Woods Apartments and was occupied by three people. The trio was arrested and identified for the Circle K gas station robbery.

Cadell D. Thornton, 20 of Decatur, is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony robbery. Jamele Jarie Webb, 19 of Fort Wayne, is facing a felony robbery charge. Dimauria Bijond Webb, 23 of Fort Wayne, is facing charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

An investigation is ongoing.