Three arrested following Steuben County burglary

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were arrested in Steuben County Friday following a burglary investigation.

Just before 11 a.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office got word of a burglary at a home in the 500 block of N. Gerald Lett Avenue.

During an investigation, police reviewed footage from the homeowner’s surveillance camera, and identified four possible suspects along with a suspect vehicle.

They also obtained information that led them to a travel trailer in Buck Lake Ranch. Inside, police found numerous stolen items from the burglary, including firearms and tools. Police were also led to an area near Mongo in LaGrange County, where two stolen four wheelers from the burglary were recovered.

Police also report that during the burglary, one dog had been shot and a cat was kicked, causing injury to both animals.

A vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description was later seen driving by the residence, and police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 200 W. and Buck Lake Road.

The men inside matched the description of the suspects seen in the surveillance footage, and police also spotted numerous items reported as stolen sitting inside the vehicle.

The following people were arrested and face charges of: