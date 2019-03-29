Three arrested after high-speed chase

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people have been charged in LaGrange County after leading police on a high-speed chase.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the chase started at about 7:25pm Thursday close to the intersection of State Road 3 and East 700 South Road near Wolcottville after officers spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The driver took off, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour at times, before going into a field.

The three ran from the vehicle into a wooded area, but Brandon Jackson, Cassandra Jean and Ethan Gayhart were caught and taken into custody on multiple charges.