Threat leads to enhanced security at North Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools beefed up security at one of the district’s high schools after a threat was made by a student.

In a letter sent to parents that was obtained by our partners in news at ABC 21, Principal David West says staff learned of a rumor that a student had planned on harming others at North Side High School. While an investigation showed the rumor to be untrue, they added extra security to the building just in case today.

The letter ends with West asking both students and parents to report any such rumors to school staff immediately.