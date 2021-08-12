Thousands still without power after storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thousands more Indiana Michigan Power customers were left without power after a fourth round of thunderstorms rolled through the area early this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne-based utility, between Monday night and this morning, more than 64,000 customers have been affected in total throughout their service area. Several thousand were added this morning after another wave of storms and wind damage.

As of 9am today, 22,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without service, with the bulk of them in the South Bend Area. In Fort Wayne, there were 767 outages as of 10am, with power expected to be restored to those customers by 10pm.

Damage from the storms includes 36 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers, 20 broken pole crossarms, and more than 200 spans of downed power lines. A contingent of 1,000 workers are in place to respond and restore any additional outages.