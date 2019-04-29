Thousands attend Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opening weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wet weather didn’t deter some from stopping by the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for its opening weekend of the season.

Zoo executive director Jim Anderson tells the Journal Gazette people were still arriving 90 minutes before the last admissions of the day on Saturday and Sunday, with an estimated opening weekend attendance between 6,000 and 7,000.

The zoo will be hosting around 25,000 students between now and the end of the school year; they’ll get to see some of the new exhibits, like the reworked Monkey Island, as well as a few of the zoo’s new additions.

Learn more about those additions here.