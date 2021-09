FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A third person has been convicted in a February 2020 double homicide in Fort Wayne.

21 year old Kerwins Louis was convicted on all five felony counts of murder, felony murder and robbery in the slaying of 21 year old Mon Ong and 23 year old Brooke Wendel in the home of Meng Kim on Barnhart Avenue.

The Journal-Gazette reports that the slayings were part of a drug deal gone bad. Louis will be sentenced on October 22.