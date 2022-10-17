Third District Congressional Debate Set As WOWO Exclusive on November 1st

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A special debate among those vying for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District is set to take center stage just 7 days before Election Day. On the morning of Tuesday, November 1st, WOWO will air the debate featuring Incumbent Republican Jim Banks, Democratic Candidate Gary Snyder and Independent Hopeful Nathan Gotsch. WOWO afternoon host, Pat Miller will moderate the event from a yet to be announced location. Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District’s Debate will air exclusively beginning at 8 A.M. on November 1st on WOWO 1190 A.M. & 107.5 F.M., the WOWO app, from any home listening device, and at wowo.com.