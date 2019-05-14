Third annual Open Streets Fort Wayne set for July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Open Streets Fort Wayne is returning to the city in July for its third year.

Mayor Tom Henry, representatives from Calhoun Street area businesses and neighborhoods, Frank Suárez and staff members from the Division of Public Works announced that Open Streets Fort Wayne will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 14.

During the event, Calhoun Street will close 22 blocks to vehicle traffic from Superior Street to Pontiac Street so that citizens can walk, bike, skate and play in the street. The event connects the neighborhoods of West Central, East Central, LaRez, Hoagland Masterson, Historic Williams Woodland, Fairfield and Williams Park with the Central Business District on Calhoun.

The city encourages residents of all ages to attend, decorate and join the event. Several awards will be given to children, adults, business and organizations for best theme, use of color, originality and design.

Fort Wayne’s Open Streets will feature 100 free activities on the route including live music, golf, roller derby, soccer, pickleball, giant-sized board games, Pokemon Go, dancing, baseball, basketball, bubble machines and more.

The route also offers access to the Three Rivers Festival Art in the Park and Chalk Walk.

For information on decorating, attendance and activities for the event, click here.