Thief steals car with baby inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two parents had quite the scare last night in Fort Wayne after their car was stolen with their 8-month-old still inside.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, it happened at the Phillips 66 gas station at Washington and Broadway just past 8pm. While the mother ran inside to make a quick purchase, the thief hopped into her black Ford Fusion and drove off.

A short time later the thief stopped at a gas station on Sherman Blvd. near West State Blvd., placed the baby – still in its car seat – on the ground near the building, and took off.

The child was unharmed, but both the car and the thief are still missing.

The child’s father says its mother didn’t want to wake the child when she went into the gas station, and that’s why she left it in the car.