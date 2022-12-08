The WOWO Penny Pitch Radiothon is underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – WOWO 1190 & 107-5 FM’s 75th Anniversary Radiothon for Penny Pitch launched this morning.

This year’s recipient of Penny Pitch Is Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. A Non-Profit Organization, based in Huntertown, Indiana. Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana was created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices by flying them to Washington, D.C. to reflect at the memorials. For more information on Honor Flight, visit their website: https://www.hfnei.org/

The Radiothon is both today and tomorrow from 5 am-6 pm and listeners can donate by calling the Hamed Homes Phone Bank at 260-918-2485. Honor Flight Volunteers will be manning the phones each day. You can also donate online at www.wowo.com or make a donation by texting the word “Penny” to 46862.

WOWO also has a live auction. Listeners can bid on thousands of dollars of packages generously donated by Fort Wayne local businesses. Click here, to check out the live auction.

You can find out more information at www.wowo.com/penny-pitch.