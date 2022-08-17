Wells County Prosecutor reports himself to disciplinary committee

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that it comes after Andrew Carnall said in a statement that he made a “poor decision”.

It stems from Carnall’s son being pulled over for speeding and suspected drunk driving. An officer notified Carnall and he then requested that he pick his son up, which the officer allowed. He has since reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and requested a special prosecutor in the case.

The incident is under investigation by the Indiana State Police.