Wells County Prosecutor reports himself to disciplinary committee

By
Ian Randall
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that it comes after Andrew Carnall said in a statement that he made a “poor decision”.

It stems from Carnall’s son being pulled over for speeding and suspected drunk driving. An officer notified Carnall and he then requested that he pick his son up, which the officer allowed. He has since reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and requested a special prosecutor in the case.

The incident is under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here