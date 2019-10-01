Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says to lock your cars

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their cars.

Since June 1, law enforcement agencies in Steuben County have had 35 stolen vehicle reports, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked with their keys inside. Some of the vehicles that were stolen were in store parking lots where the drivers left them unlocked with the keys inside.

Counties that surround Steuben County, like DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and some Michigan counties are also reporting numerous vehicle thefts with similar factors involved.

Most of the vehicles have been recovered within the few days of the thefts in the other counties.

Several suspects have been arrested in connection to many of those vehicles with possible additional charges being filed.

The department is asking people to lock their cars and don’t leave the keys inside, even for a minute.