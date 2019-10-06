The Roval, Hinch Drama and a Partner Announcement

This week’s episode: The IndyCar off-season begins with news of a “significant partner announcement” coming, Josef Newgarden tests out the Roval at Charlotte and drama between James Hinchcliffe and Arrow.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.