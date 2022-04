FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Rescue Mission will serve its third-largest holiday meal this weekend. The free carry-out meal will be offered on Sunday, April 17 from noon to 3 p.m. and is open to all members of the public.

The Rescue Mission served nearly 2,000 meals for Easter last year and expects that number to be even higher this year. They are prepared to more than 2,500 meals.

There will be a limit of four meals per person served.