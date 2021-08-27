The Next Steps For U.S. Military Amid Afghanistan Crisis

Suicide bombing outside Kabul airport wounds at least 3 US Marines; second explosion reported. There was a second explosion at the nearby Baron Hotel. A suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan Thursday injured at least three U.S. Marines, U.S. officials told Fox News, with further casualties not yet known. A U.S. official said that the attack set off a firefight at Abbey Gate, where last night there were 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee. Meanwhile, there was a second explosion at the Baron Hotel, where Americans have gathered in the past for rescue and evacuation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday had said that up to 1,500 Americans may still be in the country.

Former Senior JAG Green Beret // Was an active duty Army officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for twenty years (he retired in 2000 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel) // Director for the Center for Terrorism Law at St. Mary’s University School of Law // Director of the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law // Author, Global & National Security Law LT. COLONEL JEFF ADDICOTT joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss.

