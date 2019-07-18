The new downtown Hampton Inn & Suites is officially open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a ribbon cutting ceremony today, White Lodging announced the opening of the new downtown Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton.

The new hotel consists of 136 rooms with spacious rooms that have views of Parkview Field. The new Hampton Inn & Suites is located on West Jefferson Boulevard near Parkview Field and the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

The building also offers two new restaurants with concepts that are new to the city. The Burger Bar, which opens Monday, July 22 and Conner’s Rooftop, an open-air rooftop bar, which opens Thursday, July 18.

The new hotel will offer guest rooms with a microwave, refrigerator and complimentary Wi-Fi. Each guest will receive a complimentary hot breakfast and access to a fitness room open 24 hours a day.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, everyone proceeded outside to the front of the hotel where a new public art statue was unveiled. The statue is a tribute to one of Fort Wayne’s most historical legends. John Chapman, also known as Johnny Appleseed is seated on a bench with a shiny red apple in his hand. The Johnny Appleseed statue is designed to be interactive, with an open seat for those who wish to admire the Fort Wayne icon.

This is the second piece of public art to be reviewed and installed as part of the city’s Public Art Program.