The Lighthouse brings a unique and meaningful way to donate and make a difference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lighthouse Addiction and Recovery Center has announced a new and meaningful way to donate with its “31 Days of Giving”.

On any given day, donors can view an online calendar and see a specific item that they can donate toward. For example, one day is a 45 dollar day and provides study materials, a 65 dollar day provides cleaning supplies and an 85 dollar day will provide a pizza party for them.

The Lighthouse also has a larger donation need for their new facility and that is new mattresses for the beds, which will cost about $1,100.

The 31 days of giving items are smaller, yet very much needed as The Lighthouse serves men struggling with life-altering addictions.

To view the 31 Days of Giving or to make a donation – click here.