The Latest: Dozens treated due to Indiana mulch fire smoke

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) – Health officials say dozens of people have sought treatment for smoke-related issues due to a large mulch fire burning in southern Indiana.

Indiana University Health officials say two hospitals have seen a rise in emergency department visits since Thursday due to the fire at the Fibertech plant in Mitchell.

Health workers at IU Health Bedford Hospital saw about 49 people with smoke-related issues, including 36 who were discharged. The IU Health Paoli Hospital saw three patients because of the fire. WXIN-TV reports several firefighters were among those treated.

Firefighters remained at the scene Friday as Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham says smoke from the fire could be an issue for days.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis.