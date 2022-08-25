UPDATED: Potential battery suspect apprehended

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Patrick Michael Scott. He is wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated battery that occurred overnight in Decatur.

Police say Patrick should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, but call 911 to report his location and clothing description.

Patrick is six feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 176 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has numerous tattoos.

Anonymous tips can be given through the department’s website.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Department has posted that Scott is in custody.