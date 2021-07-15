The Bradley Fort Wayne to open today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Bradley, Fort Wayne’s first boutique hotel created by Oregon-based hotel operator Provenance and Vera Bradley Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, will open Thursday. The 124-room hotel features a rotating art gallery and two restaurants, including a rooftop bar.
“With the launch of The Bradley, a long-time dream of mine is finally coming to life, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone to my hometown: the historic city of Fort Wayne,” said Baekgaard. “The Bradley will offer a piece of the rich Fort Wayne community to each guest who calls the hotel home, playing a major role in contributing to the city’s continued growth. It is my hope that the hotel will serve as an extension of my own home for a community I love and for those traveling in the city.”
Provenance says the hotel’s revolving art gallery is in partnership with the Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design. The gallery will showcase artwork by students, faculty, and alumni.
“Art is a part of our DNA at Provenance, and we are proud to be able to showcase the uniqueness of Fort Wayne and the city’s creators through The Bradley’s art installations,” said Katherine Durant, president of Provenance. “As a Provenance Hotel, the property will become a canvas for the city’s exceptional talent, shining a light on the originality and creativity of the local culture that exists and thrives here.”
New York-based interior design firm Dutch East Design led the design concept of the hotel’s interior.