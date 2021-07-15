The Bradley Fort Wayne to open today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Bradley, Fort Wayne’s first boutique hotel created by Oregon-based hotel operator Provenance and Vera Bradley Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, will open Thursday. The 124-room hotel features a rotating art gallery and two restaurants, including a rooftop bar.

“With the launch of The Bradley, a long-time dream of mine is finally coming to life, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone to my hometown: the historic city of Fort Wayne,” said Baekgaard. “The Bradley will offer a piece of the rich Fort Wayne community to each guest who calls the hotel home, playing a major role in contributing to the city’s continued growth. It is my hope that the hotel will serve as an extension of my own home for a community I love and for those traveling in the city.”