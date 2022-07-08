The 53rd annual Three Rivers Festival is set to begin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s biggest festival of the year is set to begin today. Running today through July 16, the festival’s web page says the festival draws nearly half a million visitors from Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

The Three Rivers Festival Parade takes place Saturday. Events throughout the week include Family Fun Day, Art in the Park, the Waiter and Waitress Contest, and multiple concerts. The festival will wrap up with the fireworks finale on July 16.

More information and a full list of events can be found here.