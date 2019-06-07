The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer is upon us

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO) – The time between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to stay sober, focused and use their seatbelts.

360 people were killed from 336 crashes last year during this time period. This time period only accounts for 28 percent of the year, but does account for a third of all fatal crashes. A big contributor to these fatal crashes is operating a vehicle while impaired and speeding. As a matter of fact, 37 percent of all fatal crashes involved impaired driving and 28 percent involved speeding.

This time period also represents the primary motorcycle riding months. 55 percent of all motorcycle involved crashes and 25 percent of motorcycle fatalities occurred during these months last year.

Governor Mike DeWine says “Drivers should make responsible choices behind the wheel every day of the year, but this is especially important during these dangerous summer months.”

Colonel Richard Fambro, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent says “The safety of everyone using our roads is our primary concern.” Colonel Fambro also adds “By driving sober and obeying the speed limit, we can make this a safe summer in Ohio.”

Citizens can help with roadway safety by reporting drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving by calling #677.