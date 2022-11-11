Texas judge rules Biden debt forgiveness program illegal; appeal expected

AUSTIN, Texas (Network Indiana) — A federal judge in Texas is blocking President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Judge Mark Pittman, previously appointed by former President Trump, ruled it unconstitutional on Thursday. The lawsuit was filed last month by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, on behalf of borrowers who didn’t qualify for debt relief.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration rolled out plans to cancel $10,000 dollars for most student loan borrowers. That program had already been on hold due to several legal challenges brought on by Republicans.

The Department of Justice is planning to appeal the ruling.