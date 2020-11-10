Texas high tech metals recycler moving to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Texas based Sortera Alloys has announced plans to move its manufacturing operation to Fort Wayne – creating up to 100 new jobs by the end of 2022.

The company uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to sort and recycle non-ferrous metals, such as copper, from scrapped vehicles. The new facility, which will be located at 909 North Coliseum Boulevard across from the former K-Mart will be able to produce more than 100 million pounds of recycked materials annually.

The 4.2 million dollar facility will be operational by March of 2021 and has the backing of the City of Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.