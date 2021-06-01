Texans Could Soon Carry Handguns Without A Permit

A measure long sought by conservative activists allowing Texans to carry handguns without a license is on the cusp of becoming law after the Texas Senate approved a compromise on the bill last week, sending it to Governor Greg Abbott. A measure expected to be signed later this week. Mark Walters is a national board member of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and a broadcast media spokesman for the Second Amendment Foundation and joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the legislation.

