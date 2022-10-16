Testing, Streaming and Silly Season Rumors

This week’s episode: IndyCar releases the official 2023 testing schedule, which includes spring training at The Thermal Club in Southern California in February, Indianapolis Motor Speedway in April and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in September. Plus, IndyCar is closing in on a streaming series and more silly season news and rumors regarding Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing and more.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
