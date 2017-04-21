Tentative agreement reached on roads funding package

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Statehouse Republican leaders are praising their plan to raise taxes on motorists in order to pay for road infrastructure improvements across Indiana.

Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long beamed with pride during a Thursday news conference on the compromise agreement reached this week.

The plan, which still must go before the full House and Senate for votes, would raise fuel taxes by 10 cents a gallon while charging new registration fees that will cost most drivers $15.

That will pump an average yearly amount of about $1.2 billion into improvements for the state’s crumbling roads and bridges.

Most of the money will go to state roads, leaving the local governments with less than they had hoped for.

The bill also would authorize the governor to seek federal approval to implement tolling on interstate highways.

