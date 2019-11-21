Tenpoint Facade Program kicks off in Oxford neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne UNITED, the TenPoint Coalition, Mayor Tom Henry and the Oxford Community Association kicked off the TenPoint Facade Program Thursday morning.

The program will provide up to five facade grants to homeowners on Woodview Boulevard, with exterior improvements and lead paint remediation inside some of the homes.

The TenPoint Coalition, part of Fort Wayne UNITED, works to address violence and quality of life issues for residents in the Oxford neighborhood. The facade grants were developed after working with the city’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services.

Homeowner John Bugg will be the first to receive facade improvements with roofing, exterior paint, gutters repaired and replaced and lead paint remediation inside his house.

“We know that improving our neighborhoods starts with addressing safety concerns, but we must also look at economic stability, housing, education and health,” said Mayor Henry. “The TenPoint Façade Program helps address the issue of safe and affordable housing and we hope it will encourage other nearby homeowners and residents to improve their properties as well.”

Contract work will be done by Legacy One, with lead remediation completed by SDG.